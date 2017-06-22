Bystander Shot In Chest After Gunfire Erupts On Brooklyn Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn.
Police said the gunman was having an argument with a woman on Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
They say when a good Samaritan tried to intervene, the suspect opened fire, CBS2 reported.
The good Samaritan was not hit, but investigators said a 56-year-old bystander was hit in the chest.
Another bullet ripped through a nearby second-floor apartment window.
No one inside the apartment was hurt.