Bystander Shot In Chest After Gunfire Erupts On Brooklyn Street

June 22, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn.

Police said the gunman was having an argument with a woman on Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They say when a good Samaritan tried to intervene, the suspect opened fire, CBS2 reported.

The good Samaritan was not hit, but investigators said a 56-year-old bystander was hit in the chest.

Another bullet ripped through a nearby second-floor apartment window.

No one inside the apartment was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch