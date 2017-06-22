CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Man Says Malpractice At Elmhurst Hospital Led To Amputation

June 22, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: amputation, Jose Polanco, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is filing a lawsuit after his hand had to be amputated at a city hospital after a blood pressure monitoring line was inserted.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Jose Polanco held up his gauze-covered right arm at a Thursday news conference. His hand was amputated after he went to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with pneumonia.

Polanco pointed to two puncture wounds near his biceps.

“It went black from here all the way down to my hand,” he said.

Polanco’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said it was gangrene. He is planning on suing the city for $1 million.

“Something went wrong in that it was negligence, medical malpractice as we allege in our claim against the city,” Rubenstein said, “and the manner in which a line was placed to monitor his blood pressure.”

A hospital spokesman said he has not seen the claim and cannot comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch