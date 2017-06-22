NYC Officials Call For End To Immigration Raids At Courthouses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New York City officials are calling for a stop to immigration raids at courthouses.
City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond the courthouse arrests are a shameful, predatory tactic making New York City less safe.
“Because it destroys the trust that our city officials and law enforcement officials have worked so hard to build between themselves and our immigrant community,” she said.
Immigrant advocates were seething over last week’s attempted arrest of a victim of human trafficking inside Queens Criminal Court, Diamond reported. It’s the type of incident the state’s chief justice Janet Di Fiore has been warned about, Mark Viverito said.
“And they have not taken the appropriate action,” she said.
Di Fiore responded, saying she is committed to the safety and security of all New Yorkers using the courthouses throughout the state, adding that she has met with federal officials to voice her concerns.