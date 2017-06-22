CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
AT 7: Join Our Town Meeting In Brooklyn | Watch Live | Ask A Question On FB | Tweet @NYCDebates2017

CBS2 Exclusive: L.I. Man Says Off-Duty NYPD Officer Watched As He Was Beaten Unconscious

June 22, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Bar Beating, Hazel Sanchez, Massapequa Park, Vincent Mosca

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is suing the NYPD, claiming an off-duty officer allegedly stood by and did nothing during a brutal beating.

The parking lot attack was caught on surveillance video. CBS2’s Hazen Sanchez spoke exclusively to the man who was beaten.

Vincent Mosca, 27, who works as a hedge fund analyst, said his life has not been the same since he was beaten outside the Massapequa Park, Long Island bar.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and needed reconstructive surgery to repair his fractured face.

“That pain — I don’t think I could ever forget about the pain that I felt that night,” Mosca said.

Surveillance video from outside The Tap Room bar on Park Boulevard allegedly showed Ian Walsh kicking Mosca in the face and then continuing to pummel and kick him as he lay helpless on the ground.

Mosca said off-duty NYPD Officer Francesco Colavito flashed his police badge and then watched.

“Then he said: ‘I’m with the NYPD. You’re not going anywhere,’” Mosca said. “And that was the last thing I remember before getting hit and attacked; knocked out unconscious.”

So what started the fight? Mosca said one of the two men, whom he knew from high school, falsely accused him of texting his girlfriend.

Sensing tension, Mosca decided to leave the bar after just one drink. Walsh and Colavito allegedly followed.

“I think the worst part is besides being attacked and brutally kicked and punched and everything else, was seeing the individuals — both individuals — going back into the bar, celebrating, having shots with one another and all their group of friends, and then they proceed to come outside again a second time, and they’re just staring over me, standing over my body, making fun of me,” Mosca said.

No one ever called police. Mosca filed a report with Nassau County police two days later.

Mosca said the Nassau County District Attorney’s office failed him. Despite having the surveillance video, the DA only charged Walsh with misdemeanor assault and never charged Colavito with anything.

“What kind of message does that send for the District Attorney’s office, that we’re going to condone this behavior?” said Mosca’s attorney, Mark Freund.

Mosca is filing a civil lawsuit against Walsh and Colavito for his pain and suffering, and is also suing the NYPD for not taking immediate action against Colavito last year when police saw the surveillance video.

The NYPD had placed Colavito on modified assignment, with the department telling CBS2 on Thursday that he was fired last week.

“They need to train their employees much better, because this is unacceptable,” Mosca said. “And it’s just something that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy.”

Mosca said he has a long road to recovery, but is just grateful he survived.

The Nassau DA’s office said there was not sufficient evidence to prove criminal conduct by Colavito beyond a reasonable doubt. Walsh pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch