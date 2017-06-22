LISTEN: Mike Francesa Interviews Darryl Strawberry, Bernie Williams At WFAN Anniversary Show

NEW YORK (WFAN) — New York baseball legends Darryl Strawberry and Bernie Williams stopped by Grand Central Terminal on Thursday to chat with Mike Francesa during WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Francesa noted that Strawberry was perhaps the first big topic of conversation after the station launched on July 1, 1987.

“Met fans were so special back in those days, in the ’80s. And the kind of team we had … we had a group of guys that loved to play baseball — hard-nosed baseball and winning baseball,” Strawberry said. “And I think that’s what it was all about each day that we stepped on the field.”

Of course, Strawberry later played across town for the Yankees, where he teamed with Williams.



“That was pretty impressive to be able to put on a Yankee uniform and the history there and everything that players have accomplished playing in New York and the tradition of the New York Yankees,” Strawberry said. “It’s a totally different organization, like no other. And I was very fortunate and blessed to be able to play with such great guys.

“I think the real key for that organization will always stand and lie with the Boss (George Steinbrenner). He was the one that put those pieces together.”

Francesa asked plenty of questions about the Yankees’ 1996 championship team, of which both Strawberry and Williams were members.

“I think we were playing loose. We were playing like we had nothing to lose,” Williams said. “I think that was the one thing I would take out of that ’96 team. Because every year after that — ’98, ’99, 2000, up until 2003 — there were a lot of big expectations for the team. But that first year, I think that was the year that marked the whole thing.”

