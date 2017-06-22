LISTEN: Mike Francesa, Mad Dog, Don Imus Yuk It Up During WFAN Anniversary Show

NEW YORK (WFAN) — What would a WFAN anniversary show be without Don Imus and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo?
In an entertaining segment, the two radio legends joined Mike Francesa by phone Thursday during the station’s 30th anniversary bash at Grand Central Terminal.
Calling from Texas, Imus recounted when Emmis Communications purchased WNBC and moved WFAN from 1050 AM to 660 AM.
“When Emmis bought WNBC, then I knew they bought my contract,” he said. “And I didn’t know anything about sports. I liked sports, but I wasn’t prepared to talk to somebody about sports. So they said, ‘We’re going to do sports, but you do your show, and we’ll get some people to do sports.”
Imus hosted the morning show on WFAN from 1988 to 2007.
Russo, Francesa’s radio partner from 1989 to 2008, gave Imus a lot of credit for not only their success, but for the station’s as well.
“That was great radio,” Imus said of “Mike and the Mad Dog.” “Man, I know something about radio. That was great radio.”
To listen to the segment, click on the audio player above.