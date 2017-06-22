CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
AT 7: Join Our Town Meeting In Brooklyn | Watch Live | Ask A Question On FB | Tweet @NYCDebates2017

LISTEN: Mike Francesa, Mad Dog, Don Imus Yuk It Up During WFAN Anniversary Show

June 22, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Don Imus, Mike Francesa, WFAN 30th Anniversary

NEW YORK (WFAN) — What would a WFAN anniversary show be without Don Imus and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo?

In an entertaining segment, the two radio legends joined Mike Francesa by phone Thursday during the station’s 30th anniversary bash at Grand Central Terminal.

Calling from Texas, Imus recounted when Emmis Communications purchased WNBC and moved WFAN from 1050 AM to 660 AM.

“When Emmis bought WNBC, then I knew they bought my contract,” he said. “And I didn’t know anything about sports. I liked sports, but I wasn’t prepared to talk to somebody about sports. So they said, ‘We’re going to do sports, but you do your show, and we’ll get some people to do sports.”

Imus hosted the morning show on WFAN from 1988 to 2007.

Russo, Francesa’s radio partner from 1989 to 2008, gave Imus a lot of credit for not only their success, but for the station’s as well.

“Without Don, there is no Mike and the Mad Dog, and there is no WFAN,” Russo said.

“That was great radio,” Imus said of “Mike and the Mad Dog.” “Man, I know something about radio. That was great radio.”

To listen to the segment, click on the audio player above.

