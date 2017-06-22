As Expected, Markelle Fultz Goes No. 1 To 76ers In NBA Draft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers made a bold move earlier in the week to make sure they could get the guy they wanted.

On Thursday night, they made point guard Markelle Fultz the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Sixers will add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.

“It was unbelievable, really, truly a blessing. Once I heard my name called, it was like God calling me,” Fultz said.

Fultz spent just one season at the University of Washington, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He became an option for the 76ers after they acquired the top pick from the Boston Celtics on Monday.

“By adding a player of Markelle’s caliber to our promising roster, we believe we’re incredibly well positioned for the future,” Philadelphia owner Josh Harris said. “This is a tremendous night for the Sixers and our great fans.”

UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball went No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball seems certain to become the starting point guard in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo offense after D’Angelo Russell is officially traded to Brooklyn.

The Lakers don’t appear concerned by LaVar Ball, the voluble father with aspirations of building a global sports empire around his three talented sons. Ball raised his family in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Ball receives comparisons to Jason Kidd for his offensive abilities. He led the nation with 7.7 assists per game while quarterbacking the highest-scoring offense in Division I, and he scored consistently despite an unorthodox shot.

The Celtics, who swapped picks in the trade with the Sixers, selected Duke small forward Jayson Tatum at No. 3. It marked the fourth straight year the Blue Devils produced a top-three pick.

The Phoenix Suns took Kansas small forward Josh Jackson at No. 4, and the Sacramento Kings took Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox a pick later.

