Women’s Rights Advocates Tag New Jersey Street Signs With Black Cat Ears

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewyork/AP) — New Jersey officials are frustrated by an online activist leading a campaign to tag street signs with cat ear stickers in the name of women’s solidarity.

Black cat ear stickers are being placed on various street signs throughout Maplewood and South Orange.

The Facebook page organizing the campaign says it was inspired by the Pussyhat Project at the Women’s March on Washington in January.

One South Orange woman said she doesn’t mind the stickers, but feels more needs to be done for women’s rights.

“I’m a feminist from 1968 and I feel it’s probably a waste of time,” the woman, named Beth, said. “I think you need to get your voice out there, get yourself in the paper, you need more than marches, you need to get women elected. I don’t like pussy ears, it’s not powerful to me.”

Officials said they support the message of women’s solidarity, but don’t agree with the sign defacement.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum said she personally believes in the message, but cannot support tampering with street signs as village president.

Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca told NJ.com that he hopes whoever is responsible will self-police and take down the stickers.

