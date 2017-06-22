NY Legislature Adjourns Without Deal On Mayoral Control Of NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York lawmakers adjourned their 2017 session and left the state Capitol Wednesday without a deal to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio’s control of New York City schools, dealing the Democratic mayor a major blow and potentially disrupting the governance of the nation’s largest school system.

Mayoral oversight of schools, first enacted in 2002, will expire June 30. If the policy lapses, control will revert to a mosaic of local school boards.

On Tuesday, de Blasio emphatically insisted that the lawmakers remain in Albany and come to a decision, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Lock them all in a room ’till they get it right,” he said. “They have until midnight to get it done June 30. They want to stay in Albany all the way to June 30, God bless them, but get it done.”

While top lawmakers agreed on the benefits of having centralized leadership of city schools, they remain at odds about Republican proposals to link an extension to charter schools.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan, of Long Island, sought to raise the cap on the number of charters allowed in the city, but Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, refused to include the charter cap in the negotiations over mayoral control.

“I believe in mayoral control,” Flanagan said. “Are we there yet? No. If we need to come back to Albany we’ll come back.”

Heastie, however, dismissed the idea that lawmakers would return.

“I have no intention of coming back,” he told reporters after his chamber adjourned shortly before midnight.

Flanagan issued a statement late Wednesday night, saying: “I will continue to work to extend mayoral control because I believe very strongly in the accountability it provides, but I also believe that the 50,000 boys and girls in Harlem, Brooklyn and the Bronx who are now on waiting lists for a seat inside a charter school deserve the best possible education we can provide.”

De Blasio argues he’s not against charter schools.

“If your position in the world is ‘I want to see more charter school seats,’ they’re already coming,” he said. “They’re already coming because the sector is growing naturally.”

The policy lapsed once before, briefly, in 2009, but was reinstated before any significant impact was felt.

If mayoral control goes away for good, control of city schools would revert to a single board of education and many local districts. The city estimates that could create $1.6 billion in added administrative costs over 10 years.

Supporters of mayoral control say it has led to higher academic performance and programs such as universal pre-kindergarten.

“If Albany doesn’t get this done there’s going to be a lot of angry people in the city,” de Blasio told WCBS 880 Wednesday.

But for the mayor, who is running for reelection, the stalemate in Albany over the control of schools may be an unwanted distraction, giving his opponents an opportunity to question his influence and power with state lawmakers.

