Senate Republicans Unveil Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Senate Republicans unveiled a 142-page draft bill Thursday to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.

The plan will eliminate the individual mandate which forces people to buy health insurance or pay a penalty. It also removes taxes put in place under the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate bill cuts back an expansion of Medicaid, but keeps more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, CBS News reported.

EXTRA: Click Here For The Full Text Of The “Discussion Draft” Bill

“Republicans believe we have a responsibility to act and we are,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Because Obamacare is a direct attack on the middle-class and Americans deserve better than the failing status quo.”

It’s called a “discussion draft” because they can still make changes to it in order to get the votes needed to pass.

“Obviously, we need to get 50 plus one,” said Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

But getting to 50 plus one will be tough. Some moderates oppose the Medicaid cuts while conservatives oppose the subsidies which help people buy insurance.

“Ninety percent of the Obamacare subsidies remained in the House bill and they’ve been adding to them,” said Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

McConnell says he wants a vote on this bill before the Fourth of July, but he won’t get any support from Democrats who have been shut out of the process.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said “surely we can do better.”

“This is a bill designed to strip away health care benefits and protections from Americans who need it most in order to give a tax break to the folks who need it least,” said Schumer.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office still needs to release its score showing how much the plan will cost and what kind of impact it will have.

Republican leaders say the CBO score could come as early as Friday, but Monday is more likely.