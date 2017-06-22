Happenings For Thursday, June 22, 2017

Whether you’re looking to relax or rock ‘n roll, slide into the weekend in style with these events Thursday:

Secret Green Spaces

With summer in full swing, it’s time to find your favorite outdoor spot.

Of course, the usual suspects (Central Park, Prospect Park, etc.) come to mind, but what about somewhere off the beaten path? We scoped out some hidden gems in New York City where you can enjoy a bit more peace and quiet.

Bring a book or a meal to the Elevated Acre in the Financial District. This acre of parkland sits 30 feet above street level, with benches, tables, lush landscaping and views of the East River.

Head up to Inwood to check out Sherman Creek Park. The former dumping ground now has manicured walkways, children’s gardens, ponds and a restored boathouse.

On Sundays, you can swing by the Lotus Garden on West 97th Street. This 7,000 square foot community garden sits atop a parking garage. Stop and smell the flowers, along with the peach trees and koi ponds.

If you’re searching for that money shot of the Manhattan skyline, look no further than Staten Island’s oldest Catholic Church – St. Peter’s. It has a great view of New York Harbor and the iconic skyline.

Or if you’d rather escape the city altogether, take a day trip to one of these castles or mansions.

Snag A Chee-Z Pass

Pizza lovers, clear your calendars. Pizzafest kicks off in Brooklyn tonight.

Back for its fourth year, this three-day festival at The Gutter lets you listen to local rock bands while stuffing your face with your favorite slice.

“3 DAYS OF ROCK N ROLL FROM YOUR FAVORITE WEIRDOS KING PIZZA RECORDS,” the event listing says. “CELEBRATING AND HEADBANGING.”

Tonight’s show gets started at 7 p.m., featuring performances from Evolfo, Sirs & Madams, Jacques le Coque, Greasy Hearts and Lumps.

You can purchase a Chee-Z Pass for $20, but you have to act fast – sales close at 11 a.m.

Go On The Go

We all know how challenging it can be to find a public restroom in New York City. And when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go.

Charmin is here to help.

The company just debuted its “Van-Go,” the “first-ever on-demand bathroom service in New York City.”

When nature calls, you can go to CharminVanGo.com and request a visit from the roving toilet.

Today is your last chance to find the van, along with “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, around Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Plaza, Union Square and the High Line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 2006, Charmin launched a similar campaign, opening public restrooms in Times Square.