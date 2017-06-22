6/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning New York City,
As you get ready to start your day expect moderate sunshine to poke through partly cloudy skies. As the day continues to progress be ready for sky conditions to clear allowing for the temperatures to peak in the mid eighties.
Overall a bright and sunny day with low humidity and a southerly wind between 5 and 10 mph.
Make sure to enjoy Thursday’s sunshine while it lasts because Friday’s forecast may call for some rain over the area.