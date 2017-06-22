6/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

June 22, 2017 4:30 AM
Filed Under: Morning Weather, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning New York City,

As you get ready to start your day expect moderate sunshine to poke through partly cloudy skies. As the day continues to progress be ready for sky conditions to clear allowing for the temperatures to peak in the mid eighties.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup8 6/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Overall a bright and sunny day with low humidity and a  southerly wind between 5 and 10 mph.

nu tu skycast 3d today1 6/22 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Make sure to enjoy Thursday’s sunshine while it lasts because Friday’s forecast may call for some rain over the area.

