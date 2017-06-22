CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
LISTEN: Tiki Barber Discusses His Playing Career, Working In Radio At WFAN’s 30th Anniversary

June 22, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Joe and Evan, New York Giants, Tiki Barber, WFAN 30th Anniversary

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Giants great Tiki Barber paid Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts a visit at WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration Thursday at Grand Central Terminal.

The franchise’s all-time leading rusher now co-hosts the “Tiki and Tierney” show on CBS Sports Radio. He cuts his teeth in radio at WFAN while playing for the Giants.

“This is the funner side, that’s for sure,” Barber said of working in radio. “Sundays are what you play for in the National Football League. Monday through Saturday was work. You’re waking up at 6:30 in the morning. You’re sitting in meetings for four hours and then you’re on the field for a couple of hours, and then you’re back at meetings and you’re lifting weights. It’s a job. People don’t think of it that way because of what they witness on Sunday afternoon, but it’s a job.

“But this is fun. I get to talk sports and stay involved with it.”

Joe and Evan asked Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, if he and his former teammates would often listen to what WFAN hosts were saying about them.

“Yeah, we would listen,” Barber said. “We would definitely hear what you guys and (Mike) Francesa had to say about us. I got in some rows with Francesa, many of them. But it was like this respect/hate kind of relationship going on. It was almost like the Eagles relationship I had with Francesa. But then I became a colleague of him, and he helped me along the path to what I am now, which is a national radio host for CBS Sports Radio.”

