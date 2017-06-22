Alabama Officials Warn Of Floating Fire Ants In Floods As Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tropical Storm Cindy is bringing heavy rain and whipping winds along the Gulf Coast after making landfall in southwestern Louisiana before dawn Thursday.
A tropical storm warning has been issued from Texas to Louisiana. A flash flood warning is also in effect all along the Florida Panhandle.
Gusty winds, rip currents and isolated tornadoes are also expected through Friday.
Severe weather is being blamed for the death of a 10-year-old boy from the St. Louis area who was killed on an Alabama beach Wednesday when he was struck in the head by a log that washed ashore.
Meanwhile, officials in Alabama are warning that floating colonies of fire ants could form in flood waters as the storm trudges inland.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System said in a statement that the floating colonies may look like ribbons, streamers or a large ball of ants floating on the water.
