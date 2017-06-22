Police: Man Tries To Abduct 10-Year-Old Girl Walking To School In Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County are looking for a man who they say attempted to abduct a young girl on her way to school.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Westbury.
Police said the Drexel Avenue Elementary School fifth grader was at the corner of Grand Street and Winthrop Avenue when a man dressed like a construction worker came up to her from behind and grabbed her arm.
The 10-year-old girl was able to break free and run away and hide until the man fled the scene, police said. She than ran to school where she reported what happened.
Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set, bald white man in his 30s. He didn’t say anything to the girl during the incident, but police said he was wearing an orange t-shirt, shorts and work boots. He was last seen heading east on Winthrop Avenue towards Post Avenue.
Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Third Squad at (516) 573-6353. All callers will remain anonymous.