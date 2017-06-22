Schedule Of Guests For WFAN’s 30th Fanniversary At Grand Central

On Thursday, WFAN is celebrating its 30th “Fanniversary” with broadcasts from Grand Central Terminal featuring dozens of special guests.
Below is the schedule of guests set to appear. You can listen at 660 AM or 101.9 FM or online at WFAN.com.
Boomer and Carton
• Tony Paige to stop by
• Hakeem Nicks, Time: TBD
• 7:30 a.m.: Brett Yormark and Kenny Atkinson
• 8 a.m.: Joel Hollander
• 8:30 a.m.: Russ Salzberg
• 9 a.m.: Cal Clutterbuck
• 9:15 a.m.: Bellator ladies
Joe and Evan
10 a.m. hour: Gregg Giannotti; Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw; Ann Liguori
11 a.m. hour: Jon Rothstein, Carl Banks
Noon hour: Tiki Barber, Jody McDonald, Sid Rosenberg
Mike Francesa
1 p.m.: John Mara
1:30 p.m.: Willie Randolph
1:50 p.m.: Eddie Coleman and Sweeny Murti
2:05 p.m.: Suzyn Waldman
2:30 p.m.: Brian Cashman
3 p.m.: Patrick Elias
3:20 p.m.: Bernie Williams and Darryl Strawberry
4 p.m. Mike Breen
4:15 p.m.: John Starks
4:30 p.m.: Hal Steinbrenner (phone)
5 p.m.: Don Imus (phone)
5:30 p.m.: John Sterling (phone)
Late 5 p.m. hour and/or 6 p.m.: Joel Hollander, Steve Somers