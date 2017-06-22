CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Schedule Of Guests For WFAN’s 30th Fanniversary At Grand Central

June 22, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: WFAN 30th Anniversary

On Thursday, WFAN is celebrating its 30th “Fanniversary” with broadcasts from Grand Central Terminal featuring dozens of special guests.

Below is the schedule of guests set to appear. You can listen at 660 AM or 101.9 FM or online at WFAN.com.

Boomer and Carton

• Tony Paige to stop by
• Hakeem Nicks, Time: TBD
• 7:30 a.m.: Brett Yormark and Kenny Atkinson
• 8 a.m.: Joel Hollander
• 8:30 a.m.: Russ Salzberg
• 9 a.m.: Cal Clutterbuck
• 9:15 a.m.: Bellator ladies

Joe and Evan

10 a.m. hour: Gregg Giannotti; Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw; Ann Liguori
11 a.m. hour: Jon Rothstein, Carl Banks
Noon hour: Tiki Barber, Jody McDonald, Sid Rosenberg

Mike Francesa

1 p.m.: John Mara
1:30 p.m.: Willie Randolph
1:50 p.m.: Eddie Coleman and Sweeny Murti
2:05 p.m.: Suzyn Waldman
2:30 p.m.: Brian Cashman
3 p.m.: Patrick Elias
3:20 p.m.: Bernie Williams and Darryl Strawberry
4 p.m. Mike Breen
4:15 p.m.: John Starks
4:30 p.m.: Hal Steinbrenner (phone)
5 p.m.: Don Imus (phone)
5:30 p.m.: John Sterling (phone)
Late 5 p.m. hour and/or 6 p.m.: Joel Hollander, Steve Somers

