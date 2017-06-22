Woman, 53, Slashed In Argument Over Seat On 6 Train In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 53-year-old woman was slashed after getting into a dispute with another woman over a seat aboard a No. 6 train in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said.

It happened on a southbound train at the Parkchester station around 6 a.m.

Police said when the suspect sat down, she slashed the other woman in the knee with an unknown object.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect, who is believed to be in her 40s, got off the train at the Parkchester station and remains at large.

Subway service was briefly interrupted while police searched for the suspect.

Riders at the station said it’s never worth it to argue over a seat.

“People shouldn’t argue with nobody, because you don’t know who’s who, if they have a gun or knife,” a man, named Nelson, told 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon. “For a seat? I would just let it go.”

“We’re all going to the same place so it makes no sense,” said subway rider, Rashan.

So far in 2017, the NYPD has reported nearly 50 cases of subway riders being attacked with blades or sharp objects, compared to 38 for the same period last year.

Earlier this month, a man stabbed a woman and her pregnant friend after they bumped into him on a 2 train.