6/23 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
A round of showers will swing through earlier in the afternoon followed by clouds and some breaks of sun. Then, late in the day and into the early evening, we’re expecting a storm here and there that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. It will remain muggy with highs in the low to mid 80’s.
There will be a lingering chance of a shower/storm into tonight out ahead of our cold front. It will still be humid with temps only falling into the low 70’s by daybreak.
We’ll feel the presence of “Cindy” by early tomorrow morning with a lingering flood threat and rain until midday or so. Breaks of sun should warm us into the mid 80’s before the day is out.
As for Sunday, it’s looking like the better half of the weekend with a spot shower/possible.