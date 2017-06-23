‘Bachelor’ Alum Olivia Caridi Dishes On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — With production of this season’s Bachelor In Paradise back underway, former Bachelor contestant Olivia Caridi sat down with 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet to talk about the “scandal in paradise.”

According to published reports, filming of season four of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico was temporarily shut down earlier this month when allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson surfaced.

Caridi said that many of the cast members she spoke to saw the incident in question and says it may not have happened as reported.

“I talked to almost everyone who was there at the time and so I did feel like I had more of an inside scoop than most people,” Caridi said. “But to me it seemed like Corinne made some decisions she thought wouldn’t look great on the show and so I think she panicked … but a lot of people I talked to who were there said we were talking to Corinne the entire time, she was fine and the next morning is when it got weird.”

Warner Brothers issued the following statement in regard to the alleged Bachelor In Paradise incident:

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

