Back Stories: New Jersey Devils Celebrate Their First Stanley Cup

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In June 1995, the New Jersey Devils won their first Stanley Cup.
The team decided to forgo the traditional downtown ticker tape parade in favor of celebrating in the parking lot of Brendan Byrne, aka Meadowlands, Arena.
Our Tom Kaminski watched from the sidelines, reporting “these stands are going out of their minds… some of the biggest cheers.”
Former Devils defenseman Bruce Driver thought the non-traditional location was a perfect fit for the first-time champions.
“The thought process was that we could fit as many people as possible in the parking lot,” he said.
The Devils went on to win two more cups, followed by two more celebrations in the parking lot.