Boomer & Carton: Knicks Hang On To KP, Draft Ntilikina, And Craig Ruffles A Few Feathers

The Knicks didn’t trade Kristaps Porzingis, but did use the No. 8 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft on Frank Ntilikina — passing on Kentucky sharpshooter Malik Monk in the process.
So that, combined with another bullpen-aided Yankees loss, the Mets being the Mets, and a certain member of the Dynamic Radio Duo spouting off about a certain colleague’s “legacy,” provided Boomer and Craig with plenty to talk about to start the final show of the work week.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.