Police Release Image Of Suspect In Bronx Subway Slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a new surveillance video Friday of a suspect in the slashing of a woman on the No. 6 train in the Bronx, in a fight over a seat.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Parkchester-East 177th Street station on the No. 6 train, police said. Two women were quarreling over a seat when one woman slashed the other in the knee and hand and took off, police said.
The victim – identified as Lydia Gonzales, 53 – was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.
Police said the other woman attacked Gonzales because she wanted Gonzales’ seat and couldn’t have it.
Subway service was briefly interrupted while police searched for the suspect who got off at the Parkchester Station. She is described as an African-American woman in her 40s, wearing black pants and a white button-down shirt.
