Brooklyn Man Faces Assault, Other Charges In Shooting Near Barclays Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is charged in connection with a shooting near the Barclays Center that left one man injured.
A quarrel outside the Atlantic Center Mall ended in gunfire last Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Atlantic Avenue near Flatbush Avenue, just a block away from the Barclays Center.
The victim works in a nearby restaurant and he claims the shots rang out as he walked to work, sources said. He claimed he was walking west on Atlantic Avenue when the suspect came up, took out his gun, and fired outside a Victoria’s Secret store at the mall, police said.
The victim was shot in the ankle and is expected to make a full recovery.
Jonathan Cordoba, 29, was arrested Thursday and faces assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and weapons charges.