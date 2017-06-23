Johnny Depp Asks Glastonbury Crowd ‘When Was The Last Time An Actor Assassinated A President?’

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Secret Service has taken notice of comments made by actor Johnny Depp about assassinating the president.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday.

“I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while, and maybe it’s time,” the 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star added, apparently speaking in jest.

The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

The Secret Service said in a statement that it’s “aware of the comment in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities,” CBS News reported.

Depp was at the annual festival, which celebrates the performing arts, to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”

He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

Last month, comedian Kathy Griffin was met with huge backlash over a video that depicted her holding a likeness of the president’s severed, bloody head. She has since apologized.

