Judy Greer Gushes About Her Full-Blown Crush On Ashton Kutcher

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — If you see actress Judy Greer in an airport, please don’t stop her and ask what she’s been in because she won’t have enough time to tell you.
Greer is currently starring in Casual on Hulu and has been in everything from Arrested Development, Ant Man and 13 Going On 30, to Two And a Half Men.
Speaking of Two And a Half Men, Greer explains why she has a “full-blown” crush on Ashton Kutcher and how he won over her entire family in a matter of three minutes.
Before Greer starred in just about everything, she worked as a telemarketer. She tells Brigitte Quinn about the time her dad got her off the hook (see what we did there) and donated a large sum of money so she could go to a concert.
It’s a good thing she’s keeping busy acting!