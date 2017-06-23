Man With Bicycle Exposed Himself To Girl, 13, In Queens, Police Say

June 23, 2017 8:13 PM
Filed Under: Maspeth, Queens, Queens Flasher

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Friday were searching for a suspect who exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl while walking his bicycle in Queens.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, the girl was walking to school at 51st Avenue and 72nd Place in Maspeth, Queens when the suspect came up walking his bicycle, police said.

The man exposed his penis, police said. The girl walked away, and the man got on his bicycle and rode off, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve sweater, gray pants, brown boots and baseball hat.

Police have released surveillance photos.

Queens Bicycle Flasher

Police say this man exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Maspeth, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

