Car Lovers Flock To Mohegan Sun To Bid On Classic Automobiles

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Classic car lovers are flocking to Connecticut this weekend for a huge auto auction.
But as CBS2’s Brian Conybeare found out, these aren’t just any cars.
If you like cars, from old-fashioned roadsters to high-end, high performance imports, to classic American convertibles, and even 40s style hot rods, then this is your weekend.
“It’s a car guy’s heaven,” Dave Ehrman said.
Ehrman bought his son tickets to the Barret-Jackson Auto Auction for Christmas, but they’re just window shopping and dreaming of a souped up sorts car.
The real action goes on inside the Mohegan Sun Arena where thousands of bidders and spectators watch the new and vintage vehicles being auctioned off live.
“675 classic cars for sale, predominately at no reserve, so that means last person with their hand int he air will won the ride of their dreams,” Craig Jackson explained.
The most expensive car on the auction block is likely a 2017 Ferrari which could go for more than $500,000.
You can check out what the cars have under the hood, or take a ride in a race car on an outdoor track with professional drivers at the wheel.
“Very intense, adrenaline rush, so it’s pretty cool,” Michelle Aldrich said.
Last year more than $26-million in cars were sold at the event, this year the number could go even higher. The auction also raised more than $600,000 for charity, it runs through Sunday, and tickets are still available.