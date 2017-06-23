Rangers Pick Pair Of European Forwards In First Round

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers went into this year’s NHL Draft with not one, but two first-round picks.
For them, that’s an embarrassment of riches.
Prior to Friday night at the United Center, the last time the Rangers had a first-round pick was back in 2012, when they used the 28th overall selection on defenseman Brady Skjei.
The Rangers have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference over the last several seasons, but of late have had an eye on getting younger. Already the owner of the 21st pick in this year’s draft, general manager Jeff Gorton acquired the No. 7 overall selection when he traded veteran center Derek Stepan and goaltender Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon. The Blueshirts also received young defenseman Anthony DeAngelo in the deal.
With the seventh pick, the Rangers selected Swedish center Lias Andersson. At 21, they grabbed Czech Republic center/winger Filip Chytil.
In 42 games in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, Andersson, who is 18 years old, had 19 points, including 10 assists. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder scored three goals in 17 games while playing for Sweden in the 2017 world juniors.
“He is a really skilled, two-way forward with great moves with the puck,” Goran Stubb, the NHL’s director of European scouting told NHL.com. “He shows very good attitude, works hard both ways, has smooth hands and is very effective in the offensive zone as he can both shoot and create scoring chances for linemates.”
Chytil, who won’t turn 18 until Sept. 5, played this past season with HC Zlin of the Czech League. The 6-foot, 181-pound forward had four goals and four assists in 38 games. He has impressed scouts with his all-around offensive game and high hockey IQ.