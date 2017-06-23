CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
EYE ON WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Parts Of N.J. | Forecast | Radar | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Rangers Pick Pair Of European Forwards In First Round

Blueshirts Grab Versatile Swede Lias Andersson At No. 7 And Czech Playmaker Filip Chytil At No. 21 June 23, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: New York Rangers, NHL Draft

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers went into this year’s NHL Draft with not one, but two first-round picks.

For them, that’s an embarrassment of riches.

Prior to Friday night at the United Center, the last time the Rangers had a first-round pick was back in 2012, when they used the 28th overall selection on defenseman Brady Skjei.

MOREDevils Go With Hischier Over Patrick With No. 1 Pick In NHL Draft

The Rangers have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference over the last several seasons, but of late have had an eye on getting younger. Already the owner of the 21st pick in this year’s draft, general manager Jeff Gorton acquired the No. 7 overall selection when he traded veteran center Derek Stepan and goaltender Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon. The Blueshirts also received young defenseman Anthony DeAngelo in the deal.

With the seventh pick, the Rangers selected Swedish center Lias Andersson. At 21, they grabbed Czech Republic center/winger Filip Chytil.

lias2 Rangers Pick Pair Of European Forwards In First Round

Lias Andersson poses for photos after being selected seventh overall by the New York Rangers during the NHL draft on June 23, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In 42 games in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, Andersson, who is 18 years old, had 19 points, including 10 assists. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder scored three goals in 17 games while playing for Sweden in the 2017 world juniors.

“He is a really skilled, two-way forward with great moves with the puck,” Goran Stubb, the NHL’s director of European scouting told NHL.com. “He shows very good attitude, works hard both ways, has smooth hands and is very effective in the offensive zone as he can both shoot and create scoring chances for linemates.”

Chytil, who won’t turn 18 until Sept. 5, played this past season with HC Zlin of the Czech League. The 6-foot, 181-pound forward had four goals and four assists in 38 games. He has impressed scouts with his all-around offensive game and high hockey IQ.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch