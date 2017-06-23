Devils Go With Hischier Over Patrick With No. 1 Pick In NHL Draft

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — A new era for the New Jersey Devils has begun.

Coming off a 28-40-14 season, their worst in nearly three decades, the Devils haven’t qualified for the playoffs since getting to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012.

But they caught a break on April 29, winning the NHL Draft Lottery.

On Friday night, New Jersey selected Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick, making the 18-year-old center the highest drafted Swiss player in league history.

Hischier had 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this past season. He spent the previous two seasons in the Swiss pro league, where he was coached by current Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher.

“I’m speechless. It’s just an incredible feeling,” Hischier said shortly after being picked.

Hischier fits in nicely with general manager Ray Shero’s desire to put a faster team on the ice. But Hischier is listed at 6-foot-2 and 179 pounds, and will need to put on more muscle to succeed in the NHL.

Nolan Patrick, the Brandon Wheat Kings star whose father Steve and uncle James played in the NHL, held the top spot in the NHL Central Scouting Department’s final rankings in April. He went second to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights made center Cody Glass their first-ever pick at No. 6, and the Rangers went with Swedish center Lias Andersson at No. 7.

The Blueshirts acquired the seventh pick earlier Friday when they traded center Derek Stepan and goaltender Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes. The Rangers also received defenseman Anthony DeAngelo in the deal.

In 42 games in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, Andersson, who is 18 years old, had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists). The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder scored three goals in 17 games while playing for Sweden in the 2017 world juniors.

“He is a really skilled, two-way forward with great moves with the puck,” Goran Stubb, the NHL’s director of European scouting told NHL.com. “He shows very good attitude, works hard both ways, has smooth hands and is very effective in the offensive zone as he can both shoot and create scoring chances for linemates.”

The Rangers also own the 21st overall pick.

