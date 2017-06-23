Minivan Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Alleged Dirt Bike Thieves On LI, Police Say

NORTH BELLPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A minivan driver who police say is accused of fatally running down two alleged dirt bike thieves on Long Island is due in court on Friday.

Christopher Bouchard, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with reckless endangerment.

Detectives say it all began just after 7 a.m. Thursday when officers were called for a report of a dirt bike stolen from a detached garage in Mastic Beach.

Then at around 10:15 a.m., police said Bouchard saw his brother’s stolen dirt bike being driven by two men. That’s when police said Bouchard, with his brother in the passenger seat, chased the men on the bike in his minivan.

“My cousin and them took the dirt bikes, and the guy, they were fleeing on dirt bikes, so they went chasing them,” a cousin of one of the victims, Freddie Parker, said. “They came past me doing like 100 miles an hour.”

The bikers tried to elude him, leading to a high-speed chase that went on for miles. The bike and the van eventually collided on Montauk Highway just west of the Bellport train station.

“They had to be going like 100 miles per hour. They bumped into them and knocked them off of the bike,” said witness Michael Smith. “And they was high, because I seen them from the window – they went flying that high.”

Nineteen-year-old Keenan King, who was driving the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 20-year-old Anthony Holmes-Garriques, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“There is some evidence that indicates the driver of the minivan after the crash attempted to put the dirt bike into the back of the minivan,” said Suffolk County police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

Some say that the chase was retaliation for the bike being stolen with witnesses pointing to a post made on social media, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“It was on Facebook. They posted it on Facebook – (they said): ‘We know where y’all at, and we’re coming to get you all,’” Smith said.

Bouchard’s brother, 31-year-old Brian Bouchard, was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.