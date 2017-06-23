School Delays Graduation To Hold Memorial Service For Student Who Died Suddenly

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Graduation at Nyack High School in Rockland County was delayed a day so that students could mourn a classmate who died suddenly.
More than 1,000 people gathered at the school Thursday night to pay their respects and remember 17-year-old Kailana Koether, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
She was supposed to receive her diploma, but instead of commencement, the school held a memorial service.
Koether reportedly fell, hit her head and died.
“Kailana’s family was there. I think it was an important time for them, as well, and I think the entire community was just amazed that Kailana’s closest friends had the ploy and the presence to get up and reflect on just how meaningful she was,” Superintendent James Montasano told Adams.
Friends described Koether as kind, fun, fierce and determined. She had a keen eye for fashion and a taste for good food.
Graduation will go on Friday night.