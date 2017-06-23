Investigators Probe Cause Of Fire That Ripped Through 6 Bronx Homes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-four hours after a horrific fire tore through six Bronx homes, investigators remained on the scene, trying to pinpoint a cause among the rubble.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, neighbors have their own suspicions about the cause of the Parkchester fire – as victims try to come to terms with what they’ve lost.

“I lost everything,” one displaced resident said.

The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in one home at 1136 Olmstead Ave., and spread to five more 2 1/2-story homes, according to the FDNY. The blaze was raised to four alarms.

Officials have not confirmed the cause, but they are looking into fireworks as a possibility. Neighbors told CBS2 they heard loud bangs before the flames broke out.

“It was like boom, boom, boom and then the flames got higher and higher, and then it got really ugly,” said neighbor Raymond Cruz.

People said someone had been setting off fireworks for days.

“They were doing bottle rockets and M-80s for the past three days, for hours, and yesterday it started like around 1 p.m.,” one woman said.

Two of the homes were completely destroyed in the fire. Heavy black smoke and flames took over Olmstead Avenue.

“The whole porch from the bottom and the top was engulfed in flames, and that’s when I ran back in and told my husband we need to grab whatever we can and just get out,” the woman said.

Thankfully, the eight firefighters and one civilian who were injured are expected to recover. Fire officials said one firefighter was in serious, but stable, condition following the blaze.

Now, the focus for the victims who have lost so much is simply to try to move on.

“It’s devastating,” Cruz said. “When you lose your home, you lose everything.”

“I just want to get started on the cleanup and rebuild,” the woman added.

Those who do have a chance to rebuild may have a very long way to go. As of Friday, officials said at least five families were homeless.

The American Red Cross Greater New York was helping those displaced by the fire.