Senate Republicans Work To Gather Votes To Pass Health Care Bill

June 23, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Health Care Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare may be in trouble.

One group of senators says the plan doesn’t go far enough in being fiscally conservative. Others worry it goes too far.

Four GOP senators say the newly released Senate health care plan is dead on arrival unless they see some major changes.

The four are sticking together to get changes such as fewer government subsidies designed to make health insurance more affordable.

President Donald Trump will help lead talks to get the reluctant Republicans on board.

EXTRA: Click Here For The Full Text Of The “Discussion Draft” Bill

“Well they are also four good guys and they are four friends of mine and I think that they’ll probably get there, we’ll have to see,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”

The problem facing GOP leaders is that any change that moves the bill further to the right has the potential to alienate moderate Republicans.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins and some others are worried about the bill rolling back Obamacare’s expansion of Medicare and putting limits on federal funding of the program.

“That could cause states to shrink eligibility, to cut people who really need health care from the program,” Collins said.

“This is a terrible bill,” Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said.

No Democrat is supporting the plan which means Republicans can only afford to lose two Republican votes in the Senate or else the bill will fail.

“We said that what we need to do is fix the things that are wrong with the ACA and that is the exchanges, costs went up too high in exchanges and a lot of reasons for that, including, sabotage by Trump and also by Republicans,” Franken said.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists he wants a vote before the Fourth of July recess, leaving GOP leaders one week to win over more votes.

