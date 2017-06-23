Man Arrested In Connection With Knifepoint Robberies At SoHo Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with the knifepoint robberies of two women at a subway station in SoHo.
The suspect is identified as 35-year-old Kevin Williams, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported. Sources say he’s a registered sex offender who was paroled earlier this month for robbery.
William’s mother recognized him from surveillance video which led to his arrest, CBS2 reported.
The suspect first struck last Tuesday morning at 10:53 a.m. on the A, C, and E subway platform on Spring Street. Police said he walked up behind a 50-year-old woman and covered her mouth and nose with a white cloth, pulled out a knife and demanded cash. He got away with $70, according to police.
The suspect struck again at the same spot Saturday morning at 10 a.m. when police said he approached a 49-year-old woman from behind, put a white cloth over her nose and mouth and pulled out a knife. Police said he took $75 from the victim’s purse before running away.
Neither of the victims were hurt.