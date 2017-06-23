Crowds Sent Running After Shots Fired At State Fair Meadowlands In New Jersey

EAST RUTERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A panicked crowd went running for cover after shots were fired at the opening night of the State Fair Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Witnesses say they heard two loud bangs at around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The sounds sent people running off rides and rushing to find a way out to safety as children being pushed in strollers, kids and their families were enjoying the fair.

“I’ve seen a lot of running, everyone screaming, ‘they’re fighting, they’re shooting,” one witness said.

“It was panic,” said another woman . “Everybody was running, people was falling. It was a whole riot.”

Some fair-goers sought cover wherever they could.

“I stayed inside the bathroom by the porta-potties,” the woman said.

Although state police say no one was hurt in the shooting, it’s enough for some to reconsider returning to the fair grounds.

“This is not for nobody to be here, not for no kids,” said the woman.

State police say multiple people are in custody. No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

The fair is scheduled to open Friday at 6 p.m.