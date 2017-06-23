Police: Naked Man Stalks Teen In Suffolk County Park

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County man is accused of stalking a teen in a Babylon park while naked.
Police said the 17-year-old victim was walking on the north path in Southards Pond Park around 8:40 a.m. Monday when 27-year-old Juan Fuentes, of Islip Terrace, approached from the opposite direction and jogged past her.
Fuentes then reversed direction and started jogging behind the teen. When she turned around, she saw he was naked, holding his clothes, police said.
The victim ran away, and Fuentes allegedly followed her. She was eventually able to escape.
“I will say to reassure the public, that area around Southards Pond is extremely safe. It’s a very low-crime area,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said. “Of course, you have incidents here and there, as you do anywhere, but that is a very safe area to jog, to fish.”
Police arrested Fuentes at a nearby deli, where he works, Thursday. He was charged with stalking.
Authorities told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall this was not the first time he’s exposed himself to female joggers in the park, just the first time he’s been caught.