6/24 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a day it turned out to be! After a round of severe weather this morning, we cleared out and enjoyed gorgeous sunshine, comfortably warm temps, and plunging humidity. Expect generally clear skies through the night along with the comfy conditions continuing…temps bottom out around 70.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler, but still pleasantly warm in the upper 70s & low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day but there is about a 10% chance some of our northwestern ‘burbs could see an afternoon shower…but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over!
Monday looks to be another very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temps right around 80 degrees for the high. Overall, a great start to the work week with a refreshing feel.
Have a great night!