6/24 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning New York City,
You are going to be waking up with temperatures in the lower seventies, along with high humidity. Sky conditions will show mostly cloudy to over cast.
As the morning continues showers are expected to pass over New York City between 8:00AM – 12:00PM. Lightning may be seen in some areas, accompanied by heavy rain.
After the rain passage high pressure and sunny skies will dominate the area for the weekend. Expect NW winds 10-15mph.
Have a great day!