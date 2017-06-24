Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Innocent Bystander In Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

June 24, 2017 7:18 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the shooting of an innocent bystander in Brooklyn earlier this week.

Franklin Cedano was hit by a stray bullet Wednesday night after moving a refrigerator out of his apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

‘I Saw My Daddy On The Floor:’ Daughter Of Bystander Struck By Stray Bullet In Brooklyn Speaks Exclusively To CBS2

Police say 26-year-old Joseph Marvin, of Brooklyn, was seen in the neighborhood roughing up a woman and arguing with another man before he started shooting.

Marvin faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and menacing.

Cedano’s family says he may be paralyzed.

