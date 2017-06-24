Car Collides With Fire Truck In Newark; Injuries Reported

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Several people were injured when a fire truck collided with a vehicle in Newark Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say the accident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Clinton Street and Orange Avenue.
Four people in total were in the civilian vehicle, two of whom required medical attention.
Two firefighters were also treated for complaints of pain, according to authorities.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Authorities say the fire truck was responding to a fire in the area when it collided with the vehicle.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.