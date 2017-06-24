College Professor Fired In Wake Of Heated Fox News Interview

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey community college has fired an adjunct professor after officials say she made racially insensitive comments on Fox News.

Essex County College President Anthony Munroe announced the decision Friday, two weeks after Lisa Durden’s appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Read: Full Statement From President Munroe

College officials said they received complaints about Durden’s interview with Carlson. Durden, who is black, discussed a Memorial Day event held exclusively for black people hosted by a Black Lives Matter group.

When Carlson asked her thoughts, Durden interrupted the host, saying: “Boo hoo hoo. You white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card” to attend the event.

The school suspended Durden two days after the show aired.

Durden said the school “publically lynched” her. The school on Friday said “racism cannot be fought with more racism.”

Munroe justified the decision, saying the college firmly rejects any conduct that implies that all students are not welcome to participate, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

Durden has not replied to a request for comment from WCBS 880.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)