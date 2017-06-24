Cops: Couple Shot, Critically Wounded After Leaving Baby Shower In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman were shot in their car after leaving a baby shower in Queens early Saturday morning.
Police say the couple was in their vehicle in front of 32-13 101 St. in Elmhurst around 3:30 a.m. when someone opened fire, shattering the driver’s side window of the car.
The driver managed to get to a nearby police station, where a 14-year-old boy in the back seat ran into the precinct to get help.
The couple was then rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.
Police say they may have gotten into an argument with someone at the baby shower.
Nobody has been arrested as investigators search for the male shooter, according to police sources.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.