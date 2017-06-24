Man Sought In Queens Burglary Spree, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe the same man is behind five burglaries in Ridgewood, Queens this spring.

The first incident took place on April 5 at Catalpa Avenue and 60th Street. Police said a woman saw the man try to open her locked front door using a “wallet-size instrument.” He allegedly brandished the knife and menaced the woman, before stealing a bicycle.

Also on April 5, the man burglarized an apartment at 68th Avenue and 60th Street and stole a laptop and jewelry, police said.

Two days later, he allegedly broke into a home at Catalpa Avenue and 60th Lane, but failed to open an interior door and left emptyhanded.

On May 11, the man burglarized an apartment at Wyckoff and Jefferson Avenues and stole a laptop, digital camera, jewelry, gym bag and a bicycle, police said.

Then on May 16, he allegedly broke into an apartment at Putnam Avenue and 60th Street. The homeowner returned to find the man, who identified himself as a detective investigating the incident, police said. He fled emptyhanded.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man. He may be a New York Islanders fan, as he was seen wearing an Islanders sweatshirt and T-shirt in two of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.