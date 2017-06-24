Flash Flood Warning In New Jersey | Full Forecast | Radar

Police Search For Man Accused Of Reaching Up Woman’s Dress At Grand Central

June 24, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Grand Central

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a woman as she left Grand Central station last weekend.

The 26-year-old victim was leaving the station at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 when the suspect approached her from behind, police said.

He allegedly reached up her dress and grabbed her buttocks.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 years old, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white shirt, blue jeans and black sneaker, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.

