Saturday Storms May Have Spawned Tornadoes In Parts Of New Jersey, Forecasters Say

HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Weather forecasters are trying to determine if tornadoes touched down in parts of New Jersey as severe thunderstorms roared through the state.
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power early Saturday when trees and utility lines were knocked down by the storms that contained heavy rains and strong, gusty winds. The storms also damaged several buildings and overturned some cars, but no injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service was reviewing a video shot at a Home Depot on Route 9 in Howell to determine if a tornado touched down in the Monmouth County town. They also say a tornado may have touched down in Burlington County.
SEE VIDEO FROM HOWELL, N.J. BELOW (WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY)
Nearly 1,500 utility customers were still without power late Saturday afternoon. But officials say most customers should have their service restored by Saturday night.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)