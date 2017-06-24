Queens High School Holds Memorial Mass For Slain Jogger Karina Vetrano

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A special memorial service was held Saturday in honor of Karina Vetrano, who was killed while jogging in Queens last summer.
Vetrano graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in 2004 and was a member of the cross country track team.
Her father, Philip Vetrano, now hopes to raise $100,000 to create a perpetual scholarship in her name.
“This is to raise money for a scholarship for an incoming female freshman that has Karina’s interests, her dedication and her desires,” he told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria.
On Friday night, Philip ran the school’s track while carrying Karina’s sneakers. Saturday, the school held a memorial mass, along with a brunch and silent auction.
Her father was the one who found her body in a marshy area near their Howard Beach home last August.
Chanel Lewis has been charged with murder and sexual abuse in her death.