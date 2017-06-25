6/25 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite a few brief showers in the suburbs this afternoon, it was a very nice finish to the weekend. Humidity stayed on the low side and temps were seasonable throughout. Expect clear skies overnight with comfortable temps in the 50s and 60s.
Tomorrow starts off the work week with mostly sunny conditions, but a few extra clouds are possible later in the afternoon. It’ll be a few degrees cooler with temps in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible north and west of NYC late in the day.
Tuesday will be few ticks cooler still, with temps in the mid 70s and a slight chance for a few afternoon showers/storms. After that the summer warmth will return in a big way, so enjoy the “cool down” while you can!