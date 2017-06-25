6/25 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’, everybody! Expect a much calmer day ahead compared to the destructive storms that rolled through yesterday. Mostly sunny through the day with seasonably, comfortably warm air in place with temps in the low 80s. Expect just the slightest chance for a shower north & west of the City today.
Tomorrow will be another very nice day with sunny skies to start. We’ll top off at 80 before clouds thicken late in the day ahead of a weak front. There’s a slight chance for a few showers Monday night into early Tuesday, but again, not a washout.
Tuesday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions by afternoon, with cooler temps only in the upper 70s. Enjoy!