CBS2 Exclusive: Father Of Man Shot After Leaving Baby Shower In East Elmhurst, Queens Speaks Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens couple is recovering after they were shot just moments after leaving a baby shower early Saturday morning.

Cops: Couple Critically Wounded In Drive-By Shooting After Leaving Baby Shower In Queens

You can hear the shots fired at 31-year-old Anthony Lugo Jr. and his girlfriend, 43-year-old Mildred Neal on surveillance footage from a nearby camera. They were inside a BMW sports utility vehicle when they were shot at by the driver of a dark pickup truck.

Anthony’s father, Anthony Lugo Sr., spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Erin Logan.

“Whoever did that, it looks like they wanted to kill him,” he said.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Lugo’s son and Neal had just left a baby shower in East Elmhurst, held at a banquet hall around the corner from the shooting.

The couple got into some type of argument with someone and then minutes later, their lives were almost taken. Lugo says his son was shot in both hands and in the back, hitting his chest cavity and his stomach.

He says Neal was shot in the hand and back, piercing one of her lungs.

“They are recovering, they’re a little better,” Lugo said. “They’re talking a little bit, but I don’t want to ask them too many questions because they’re saying they’re in a lot of pain.”

Lugo says what’s also heartbreaking is seeing Neal’s 14-year-old son traumatized by the violence.

He was with the couple when they were shot at and ran into a nearby police station screaming for help.

“The kid was shocked,” Lugo said. “In a state of shock. They took him into pediatrics. He was very nervous. He didn’t even recognize me.”

Lugo says the teen has been spending a lot of time at the hospital, hoping his mom and her boyfriend will be home soon.

“I thank God they made it out alive,” he said.

In the meantime, Lugo says he’ll be taking care of Neal’s son as police are still looking for the shooter.