Happenings For Monday, June 26, 2017

All About Me, Read By Someone Else

Y’know how sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it? That’s kinda the point behind the scathing sarcasm of “Celebrity Autobiography,” the show where somewhat famous celebrities read word-for-word the intimate prose of much more famous celebrities, in way that just seems vaguely mean in the funniest way possible.

The brainchild of Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel, the show features the original, actual, they-really-said-that autobiographies of big name stars, in a public reading that will leave you feeling awkward and amused.

Tonight’s Upper West Side “Celebrity Autobiography” at The Triad, 158 W 72nd St., Manhattan, will feature Gina Gershon, Marsha Mason, Peter Asher, Maulik Pancholy, Scott Adsit and Alan Zweibel. Show starts at 8 p.m., tickets range from $40 to $60 plus two drink minimum.

Past versions of the show have given audiences Kristen Wigg reading poetry by Suzanne Somers, Will Forte reading Tommy Lee’s tips on how to date Heather Locklear and Sherri Shepherd reading Madonna’s memories of having sex with men whose language she didn’t speak. (That last one ends badly.)

Enjoy Coloring? Enjoy Wine?

Sit down, relax, and color by the water until the sun goes down as Brookfield Place New York hosts a free Coloring Bar tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All materials will be provided, and people are encouraged ot arrive at 5 p.m. to catch happy hour on The Terrace.

Can’t make it tonight? No worries – The New York Creative Arts Therapists have a bunch of other dates to join in, or check out the Manhattan Adult Coloring Book Meetup. Heck, you can even check out the coloring books from the library.

Remember to color between the lines! (Or not, your call.)

It’s National Chocolate Pudding Day

You read that right. And with apologies to Roger Waters and the rest of Pink Floyd: TODAY IS NATIONAL CHOCOLATE PUDDING DAY AND I WILL EAT MY PUDDING EVEN IF I DON’T EAT MY MEAT.

Obviously there’s the Magnolia Bakery, Jacques Torres and Max Brenner options across town as safe places to start, but blah blah blah…

Make sure you top your go-to list with Sugar Sweet Sunshine on 126 Rivington St., Manhattan. They offer the Chocolate Bomb — ’nuff said — or cheat on the purist to try Chocolate Chip Deliciousness or Awesome Peanut Butter Chocolate Puddin’.

Know about Johan Fresh Chocolate Mousse? Technically it’s a step above “pudding,” but it’s crafted by the man billed as the Belgian ambassador in New York, so we’re game. Mind you, it can be tricky to find on the shelves.

Not a pudding fan? Go instead to Mast Brothers, 111 N. 3rd St., Brooklyn, for a tour of the their chocolate factory from weekdays at 4 p.m. Costs just $10.

